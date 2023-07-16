Turkmen Khazar consortium plans to purchase dosing pumps

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 16. Khazar Consortium, consisting of the Turkmen National Oil and Gas Company (NaPeCo) CJSC and Mitro International Limited, operating in accordance with the terms of the Production Sharing Agreement in the Khazar Contractual territory (Turkmenistan's East Cheleken Field) is conducting a marketing survey for the for purchase of dosing pump (3 positions).

The end date of the marketing survey is August 4, 2023.

To participate in the marketing survey, it is necessary to prepare an applicant's request for participation (in any form on an official letterhead signed by authorized persons, stamped by the company, indicating contact information and email addresses) and send it via email.

Those interested in participating in the survey should use the contacts below.

Additional Information:

Emails: [email protected]; [email protected]

Phone: (+993 61) 76-54-88; 88-22-95.

Address: Office of Khazar consortium, Atamurat Annaniyaz street 216, Balkanabat, 745100, Turkmenistan