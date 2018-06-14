SCO University of tourism to be opened in Uzbekistan

14 June 2018 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

It is planned to open the "Silk Road" International University of Tourism in Samarkand in 2018-2019 academic year, the press service of the State Committee for Tourism Development announced, the Uzbek media reported.

The initiative to open the University by joint efforts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states was put forward by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 10 at the SCO summit in Qingdao.

"The best specialists in the field of tourism and students from all our countries could teach and study here," the head of state noted.

Initially, 100 people, mainly citizens of Uzbekistan, will study at the University. In the future, students from the SCO states will be admitted for study, the State Tourism Committee noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 17:56
Uzbek-S.Korean firm to buy ultrasonic transformers via tender
Tenders 16:23
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:02
Uzbek bank to become principal member of MasterCard International
Economy news 14:24
Tourist flow from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan soars - envoy (Exclusive)
Tourism 14:18
Uzbekistan to introduce consumer basket, subsistence minimum
Economy news 12:56
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for supply of photo traps
Tenders 10:47
S&P confirms ratings of private Uzbek bank
Economy news 10:06
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 13 June 22:16
Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's position on Karabakh conflict: envoy (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 June 21:54
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Uzbek-S.Korean company announces tender on supply of gaskets, pneumatic valves
Tenders 13 June 17:10
Uzbekistan to introduce e-payment in passenger transport
ICT 13 June 12:53
Security services of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign agreement on co-op
Tajikistan 13 June 12:42
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender for cold room equipment
Tenders 13 June 12:15
Turkmenistan holds business talks in Croatia
Turkmenistan 13 June 12:10
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan adopt military co-op plan
Kyrgyzstan 13 June 11:14
Uzbekistan, China may launch charter flights
Tourism 13 June 11:09