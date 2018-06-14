SCO University of tourism to be opened in Uzbekistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

It is planned to open the "Silk Road" International University of Tourism in Samarkand in 2018-2019 academic year, the press service of the State Committee for Tourism Development announced, the Uzbek media reported.

The initiative to open the University by joint efforts of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states was put forward by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 10 at the SCO summit in Qingdao.

"The best specialists in the field of tourism and students from all our countries could teach and study here," the head of state noted.

Initially, 100 people, mainly citizens of Uzbekistan, will study at the University. In the future, students from the SCO states will be admitted for study, the State Tourism Committee noted.

