Uzbekistan introduces e-visas

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The system of registration and issuance of electronic visas in Uzbekistan E-VISA.UZ will be introduced and the requirement for the mandatory application of foreign citizens to diplomatic missions and consular offices of Uzbekistan abroad will be abolished beginning from July 15.

This is provided for by the resolution of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dated July 4 "About further measures for optimization of the procedure of entry of foreign citizens into the Republic of Uzbekistan", a source in the government told “Gazeta.uz" newspaper.

The procedure of visa-free entry, temporary stay and departure from Uzbekistan through the checkpoints at the international airports of the country for citizens of 101 states, passing in-transit through the territory of Uzbekistan for a period of not more than five days is also introduced from the same date.

At the same time, they must have a ticket to a third country, and the carrier must timely provide the preliminary information about passengers to the units of the Border Troops of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan.

Visa-free entry, temporary stay and departure from Uzbekistan is introduced for foreign citizens under 16 years of age, if they have a foreign passport or biometric travel document and are accompanied by their legal representatives, for the period of validity of the entry visa in the passport of the accompanying person, but not more than 90 days from the date of entry into Uzbekistan.

When foreign citizens reach the age of 16 while being in Uzbekistan, the exit visa will be issued in the prescribed manner by the migration and citizenship units of the internal affairs bodies.

The amount of consular fee for registration and issuance to foreign citizens of e-entry visa for entry into Uzbekistan has been set at $20.

E-visa is issued for the period of stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days with a single entry and is valid for 90 days from the date of issue.

It is necessary to apply for issuance of a visa at least by three working days prior to the planned date of travel to Uzbekistan. The application is considered within two working days without taking into account the day of submission of the application.

Payment for consideration of the application is carried out in electronic form through international payment systems. At the same time, the applicant does not need to be the owner of the bank card. The issued e-visa is sent by e-mail.

In addition, it has been instructed by relevant resolution to prepare by October the proposals for the introduction of additional visa regimes for various categories of foreign citizens visiting Uzbekistan:

Silkroad - for tourists traveling to the Silk Road countries the with the opportunity of recognition of visa marks of other countries;

Vatandosh- a 5-year visa for natives of Uzbekistan and members of their families;

Golden visa- a 10-year visa for large foreign investors.

The proposals related to expansion of the list of countries for whose citizens the procedure of visa-free transit entry, temporary stay and departure from Uzbekistan is introduced, should be prepared by March 2019.

The adoption of this resolution should contribute to the growth of incoming tourism, and in particular transit and stopover tourism in Uzbekistan, and this, in turn, will help improve employment, production and exports indicators, as well as on the growth of investments into the country's economy, the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development said.

