Uzbekistan concludes several agreements at tourism forum in Tajikistan

5 July 2018 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Uzbekistan took part in the International Tourism Forum in the Tajik city of Isfara.

Representatives of Russia, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia also attended the forum.

The international declarations were adopted, and the agreements on cooperation in the field of tourism were signed between the countries at the end of the forum, the press service of the Committee for Tourism Development under the Government of Tajikistan said in a statement.

The tour operators of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum of cooperation in October 2017. The parties are engaged in the formation of national tourist brands and joint promotion of the cross-border route along the Great Silk Road in the international tourist markets.

Five new bus routes will be launched between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan within a month. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have abolished the visa regime since March 16, and citizens of the two countries can visit each other without a visa for the period of 30 days now.

