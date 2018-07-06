Baku and Bucharest can establish direct flights by end of year

6 July 2018 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Romanian state airline company TAROM plans to open a direct flight from Bucharest to Baku, the General Director of the airline company Werner Wolf said, the Romanian media reported.

"The company plans to open a number of new routes in the coming months, and will invest in the renewal and expansion of the air fleet. We plan to open direct flights to Baku, Odessa and Tbilisi by the end of 2018," Wolf said.

Earlier it was noted that, the flights are planned to be carried out on the A318 aircraft.

TAROM or Romanian Air Transport is the national air carrier, the largest and oldest airline company in Romania. The international airport named after Henri Coanda in Otopeni, 16 kilometers north of Bucharest is the main airport of this airline company.

The airline company's air fleet currently consists of 25 aircraft.

