Number of people leaving Uzbekistan decreases

10 July 2018 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

In the 1H2018, the number people arriving in Uzbekistan totaled 83,300, while the number of those who left the country amounted to 88,600 people, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan stated.

The negative balance of migration was 5,300 people and compared to the same period in 2017 decreased by 4,300 people.

The largest negative balance of migration is in the Tashkent region (2,600 people), followed by Kashkadarya (2,100 people) and the Republic of Karakalpakstan (1,700 people).

The number of persons who arrived in Uzbekistan for permanent residence from abroad amounted to 1,292. About 31.6 percent of people arrived in Uzbekistan from Kazakhstan, 30.3 percent from Tajikistan, 25.2 percent from Russia, 2.8 percent from Turkmenistan and 2.4 percent from Kyrgyzstan.

The number of people who left Uzbekistan for permanent residence abroad was 6,568. Of these, 46.9 percent left for Russia, 46.2 percent for Kazakhstan, 1.1 percent for the US, 0.7 percent for Tajikistan, and 1 percent for Israel.

In the 1H2018, the resident population of Uzbekistan grew by 0.7 percent (243,400 people) and amounted to over 32.9 million people.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
ICD, Uzbek Trustbank ink $7M financing agreement
Economy news 18:09
China to finance construction of modeling & simulation center in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:43
Russian automaker increases car sales in Uzbekistan threefold
Economy news 17:05
Uzbekistan to open modern logistics center in Tashkent
Economy news 17:02
Commodity exchanges of Uzbekistan to be able to place funds in commercial banks
Economy news 14:50
Kazakh banks may enter Uzbek market
Economy news 13:34
Latest
ICD, Uzbek Trustbank ink $7M financing agreement
Economy news 18:09
Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan
Turkey 18:01
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 10
Business 18:00
Fiat comments on possibility of returning to Iran (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:55
Azerbaijani mortgage fund to auction manat bonds
Economy news 17:52
Kazakh government to allocate loans for agriculture projects in small towns
Economy news 17:47
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 10
Business 17:46
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on July 10
Economy news 17:46
Trump calls Putin competitor before setting off on trip to Europe
US 17:43