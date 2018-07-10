Number of people leaving Uzbekistan decreases

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

In the 1H2018, the number people arriving in Uzbekistan totaled 83,300, while the number of those who left the country amounted to 88,600 people, the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan stated.

The negative balance of migration was 5,300 people and compared to the same period in 2017 decreased by 4,300 people.

The largest negative balance of migration is in the Tashkent region (2,600 people), followed by Kashkadarya (2,100 people) and the Republic of Karakalpakstan (1,700 people).

The number of persons who arrived in Uzbekistan for permanent residence from abroad amounted to 1,292. About 31.6 percent of people arrived in Uzbekistan from Kazakhstan, 30.3 percent from Tajikistan, 25.2 percent from Russia, 2.8 percent from Turkmenistan and 2.4 percent from Kyrgyzstan.

The number of people who left Uzbekistan for permanent residence abroad was 6,568. Of these, 46.9 percent left for Russia, 46.2 percent for Kazakhstan, 1.1 percent for the US, 0.7 percent for Tajikistan, and 1 percent for Israel.

In the 1H2018, the resident population of Uzbekistan grew by 0.7 percent (243,400 people) and amounted to over 32.9 million people.

