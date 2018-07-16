Uzbek international "Urgench" airport closes

16 July 2018 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

From July 16, for technical reasons and unfavorable temperature, the international "Urgench" airport in Uzbekistan will be closed, the Uzbek national airline "Uzbek Airlines" said on Monday.

According to the information, flights to Urgench airport were transferred to the international airports of Nukus and Bukhara.

“Uzbek Airlines” apologized to passengers for the temporary inconvenience.

The international airport "Urgench" is located in the same city, the center of Khorezm region, in the west of Uzbekistan. In 2006, the airport building was built with a capacity of 300 passengers per hour. Urgench airport runs daily flights to Tashkent. Also, regular flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, charter flights to other cities.

On July 11, 2018, at the international airport "Nukus" a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 400 passengers per hour was put into operation.

