Iran calls for broadening of tourism co-op with Azerbaijan

26 July 2018 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Iran has conducted negotiations with the Azerbaijani officials on development of mutual cooperation in field of health tourism, Vice-President and Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Monesan said, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks while visiting the northwestern province of Ardebil.

Referring to the fact that Azerbaijani tourists visit Iran for medical care and visiting Iranian religious sites, Monesan urged for improvement of eco-tourism between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR-AQS wins tender for drilling of wells in Bangladesh
Oil&Gas 12:33
French SUEZ Group reveals details of contract with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 11:33
Sukhoi ready to offer new version of jets to Iran despite US sanctions (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:55
Latvia ready to support export of Azerbaijani goods to Europe (Exclusive)
Economy news 10:49
Uzbek construction firm eyes Iranian, Afghan, Pakistani markets with new product
Economy news 10:33
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 100 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:20
Latest
Iran increases steel output by 26%
Business 14:59
Kazakhstan improves position in WB Logistics Performance Index
Kazakhstan 14:42
Greece seeks survivors and answers after deadly wildfire
Europe 14:07
External trade turnover of Kazakhstan’s Turkestan up by 35%
Economy news 14:02
US sanctions not able to curb Iranian exports – Tajik envoy
Business 14:00
Turkmenistan expanding production of construction materials
Economy news 13:51
Germany's VDA says U.S.-EU trade progress is a 'big step forward'
Europe 13:36
North Korea to transfer remains of U.S. soldiers from Korean War on Friday
Other News 13:31
Quake hits Turkish resort town
Turkey 13:26