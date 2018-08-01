Regions of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan create single tourism route

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Tourism operators of the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan and the Tashkent region of Uzbekistan agreed to launch the Turkestan-Tashkent bus route.

The agreement was achieved at the event "WorkShop - Tourism on the Silk Road" in Tashkent, Uzbek media reported.

The parties also agreed on joint participation in international exhibitions with one stand.

Meetings were held between the Kazakh and Uzbek tourism companies during the event.

A number of agreements on cooperation between tourism companies of the two countries were signed at the event. The partners agreed to develop new tourism products, covering tourism centers and potential opportunities of the two countries.

