Flying spree: number of flights from Russia to Uzbekistan growing

1 August 2018 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Russian air carrier Aeroflot has increased frequency of flights on the Moscow-Tashkent-Moscow route from Aug. 1, 2018, the Russian company stated.

According to the information, the air carrier will perform two additional flights on Mondays and Saturdays.

SU 1872 flight in the Moscow-Tashkent direction will depart from Sheremetyevo at 07:55 (local time) and arrive in Tashkent at 14:05. The return flight will depart at 15:35 and arrive in Sheremetyevo at 18:30 on Mondays and at 18:15 on Saturdays.

The air carrier makes additional flights on Thursdays within the current timetable. Thus, on the most popular days of the week, the frequency of flights to the largest metropolitan area of ​​Central Asia increases to two flights a day.

Additional flights will be carried out on capacious aircraft of the Boeing 737 family within the Summer 2018 season.

It has been also reported today that Russian carrier Ural Airlines has resumed the regular Moscow (Domodedovo) - Karshi (Uzbekistan) flight on Aug. 1, the Russian company announced.

Since July 18, Ural Airlines has also launched a new regular flight Sochi-Tashkent.

---

