Azerbaijan's national parks visited by more tourists in July than in 6 months of 2018

2 August 2018 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The number of tourists visiting the national parks of Azerbaijan increased significantly in the summer, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said in a statement August 2.

The number of tourists who visited the national parks of the country in July this year exceeded the number for six months of this year (24,261 tourists, including 21,223 - local, 3,038 - foreign citizens).

Some 104 tourism routes, which differ in content and diversity, are functioning in nine national parks, which are favorable areas for ecotourism.

Tourists can buy tickets to all national parks online on the website of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources at eco.gov.az.

Ticket offices are also functioning at the entrances of the parks.

