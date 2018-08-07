Uzbekistan's Urgench airport to open earlier than planned

7 August 2018 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Urgench international airport will open for domestic flights from Aug. 8, Uzbekistan Airways stated.

Flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg will be resumed from Aug. 10.

Farhod Ermanov, head of the Khorezm region administration, earlier wrote on his Facebook page that the Urgench international airport in Uzbekistan will be reopened from Aug. 10.

The Urgench international airport has been closed since July 16 for technical reasons and temperature regime.

According to the information, flights to the Urgench airport were transferred to the international airports of Nukus and Bukhara.

The national air carrier has apologized to passengers for inconvenience.

The Urgench international airport is located in the namesake city, the center of Khorezm region, in the west of Uzbekistan. In 2006, the airport building was commissioned with a capacity of 300 passengers per hour.

The Urgench airport runs daily flights to Tashkent. Also, regular flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Mineralnye Vody, charter flights to other cities are being carried out.

On July 11, a new passenger terminal with a capacity of 400 passengers per hour was put into operation at the Nukus international airport.

---

