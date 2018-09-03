New impetus given to tourism co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia: AzTA

3 September 2018 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The signing of the agreement on cooperation in tourism between Azerbaijan and Russia will give an impetus to further rapprochement between the two countries in this area, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Nahid Bagirov told Trend Sept. 3.

The chairman of AzTA noted that Russia is an interesting market for Azerbaijan in terms of tourism.

"Russia has always been an attractive tourism market for Azerbaijan," Bagirov said.

He noted that for further development of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, it is necessary to increase the advertising of Azerbaijan as a tourism destination not only in Moscow, but also in the regions of Russia.

"Russia is a big country with a significant number of population. Therefore, it is necessary to actively promote the tourism potential of Azerbaijan in Russia, in particular in its regions. It is also necessary to develop direct airline service between the regions of Russia and Azerbaijan. But before that, it is necessary to conduct good advertising, study the market and analyze the interest," Bagirov said.

A ceremony of signing documents with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin took place Sept. 1 in Sochi.

In particular, Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on Cooperation in Tourism was signed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Where will Azerbaijan put its first floating solar power plant? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:54
Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of tour package covering Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 20:47
SOCAR Fugro eyes to participate in projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:46
Azerbaijan commissions another solar power plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:40
Azerbaijan’s Air Defense Forces conducting tactical-special drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 18:49
Azerbaijan Standardization Institute opens tender on car maintenance
Tenders 18:12
Latest
Where will Azerbaijan put its first floating solar power plant? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:54
Ministry: Number of Belarus tourists visiting Turkey down
Tourism 20:50
Over 150,000 tourists from Central Asia visit Turkey in July
Tourism 20:47
Kyrgyzstan supports implementation of tour package covering Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstan 20:47
Uzbekistan, China start delivering cargo to Afghanistan via new corridor
Uzbekistan 20:32
Iran: Syria’s reconstruction must begin, refugees must return home
Politics 20:26
Approximate date announced for completion of modernization at Azerbaijani solar panel plant
Oil&Gas 20:03
SOCAR Fugro eyes to participate in projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:46
Azerbaijan commissions another solar power plant (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19:40