Uzbekistan Airways, Dubai Air Transport Association mull co-op

20 September 2018 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

A meeting of the management of Uzbekistan Airways with Dubai National Air Transport Association (Dnata) Senior Vice President of Business Development Derek Swan and Vice President for Commercial and Business Development Kevin Ennis took place at the company's directorate, UzDaily reported.

During the negotiations, the Dnata representatives made a presentation about their company, its structure, activities, which include a wide range of aviation services – from on-board catering to air cargo transportation, and the implemented projects.

Readiness for further cooperation with the Uzbek airline was noted by the Dnata representatives.

The Uzbekistan Airways management, in turn, provided information on the international intermodal logistics center Navoi, its potential for reception and storage of goods, its favorable geographical location.

The Dubai National Air Transport Association, Dnata, operates in 83 countries on six continents and is one of the world's largest providers of air services offering ground handling, freight, travel and on-board services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
S.Korean company to help stabilize electricity consumption in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 17:46
Uzbekistan actively promotes its fruits, vegetables in Singapore
Economy news 16:54
Uzbekistan expects accessing Europe, Middle East via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars
Economy news 16:25
Uzbekistan may tighten duty-free import regulations to counter grey market
Economy news 15:31
Uzbekistan to increase polypropylene production over threefold (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:45
Mirziyoyev instructs to increase investment in ICT sector
ICT 12:50
Latest
US keen to continue co-op with Azerbaijan - military attache
Politics 21:22
Tender: Uzbek airport seeking translation services
Tenders 20:55
Bulgaria shows great interest in Azerbaijan’s global projects (PHOTO)
Politics 20:17
Ministry talks linking energy systems of Azerbaijan, Iran, Georgia (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 20:06
Azerbaijani labor ministry, agency for SME development expanding co-op (PHOTO)
Economy news 19:17
Azerbaijan's Bakcell increasing number of LTE base stations
ICT 18:40
Fire breaks out near educational institution in Istanbul
Turkey 18:17
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets NATO deputy secretary general (PHOTO)
Politics 17:59
Azerbaijani Consul General speaks on expanding cooperation with Russia in energy sphere
Business 17:57