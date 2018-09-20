Uzbekistan Airways, Dubai Air Transport Association mull co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

A meeting of the management of Uzbekistan Airways with Dubai National Air Transport Association (Dnata) Senior Vice President of Business Development Derek Swan and Vice President for Commercial and Business Development Kevin Ennis took place at the company's directorate, UzDaily reported.

During the negotiations, the Dnata representatives made a presentation about their company, its structure, activities, which include a wide range of aviation services – from on-board catering to air cargo transportation, and the implemented projects.

Readiness for further cooperation with the Uzbek airline was noted by the Dnata representatives.

The Uzbekistan Airways management, in turn, provided information on the international intermodal logistics center Navoi, its potential for reception and storage of goods, its favorable geographical location.

The Dubai National Air Transport Association, Dnata, operates in 83 countries on six continents and is one of the world's largest providers of air services offering ground handling, freight, travel and on-board services.

