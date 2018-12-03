Erdogan: Turkey hits record indicators in tourism

3 December 2018 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has reached record indicators in tourism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said commenting on the 2018 results in the tourism sector, Turkish media reported on Dec. 3.

Erdogan stressed that about 40 million people visited Turkey in the first 10 months of 2018.

"Possibly, by the end of the year this figure will reach 50 million people," the president said.

As of January-October 2018, 35,571,419 tourists visited Turkey, which is 22.43 percent more than in January-October 2017.

In October 2018, 1,359,212 tourists visited Antalya, while Istanbul's visitors amounted to 1,230,070 tourists.

In January-October 2018, Antalya and Istanbul were visited by 12,008,939 and 11,340,081 tourists, respectively.

