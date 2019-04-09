Azerbaijan, Russia mull creation of joint test projects in tourism

9 April 2019 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency is holding talks with Russian partners on the implementation of joint tourism projects in the foreseeable future, Kenan Guluzade, head of the public relations department of the agency, told Trend.

He said that possible options for creating joint test projects in the direction of the North Caucasus are being considered.

"Our countries have quite a big potential for cooperation in the field of tourism, including the exchange of tourists," he noted. "In the process of active negotiations with Russian partners, there are also discussions related to the facilitated passage of border procedures for participants of package tours."

He added that the implementation of a joint project may start in the coming months of this year.

"Approximately in May, or in early June, we will announce our plans related to the implementation of new joint projects, and we will inform the public about concrete achievements in this direction," he said.

