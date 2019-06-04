Chinese, Indian tourists expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer - agency

4 June 2019 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Negotiations are underway on simplified issuance of visas to increase the number of tourists from EU countries and granting visas directly at airports in Azerbaijan, said Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, Trend reports on June 4.

He made the remarks at the presentation of From City to Village agro-ecotourism project. He said that the work continues in six directions to attract tourists to Azerbaijan.

Nagiyev added that Chinese and Indian tourists are expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer tourist season. “We are already meeting them on the streets of Baku,” he noted. “European tourists will also come to Azerbaijan this summer.”

He stressed that by the end of the year, an increase in the number of tourists by 8-12 percent is expected in Azerbaijan, and it will mainly achieved due to tourists from China, Asian countries and Israel.

In his words, a representative office of the Agency may open in South Korea. “Employees of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency are in South Korea, and probably a representative office of the Agency will open there soon,” he added.

