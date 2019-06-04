Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: travel companies need insurance mechanisms

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

It is no secret that there are flaws in the activities of Azerbaijani travel agencies, and therefore control mechanisms should be created, said Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, Trend reports.

According to him, the State Tourism Agency has prepared relevant proposals for amending the current legislation.

Naghiyev mentioned that over 2,000 travel companies are operating in Azerbaijan today. After the licensing of tourism activities was abolished in 2015, control over the activities of local travel agencies became somewhat more complicated.

Naghiyev believes that it is firstly necessary to create insurance mechanisms for the activities of travel agencies.

"The work of travel companies must meet certain criteria, and international experience shows that one of them is the creation of insurance mechanisms. An insurance company must have certain funds so that it can cover possible risks, and that the state would not take them upon itself,” he clarified, stressing the importance of this issue.

“For example, all travel companies operating in the Chinese market are required to provide civilian insurance, and only companies complying with this rule can work in the Chinese market," he concluded.

