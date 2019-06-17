Georgia to develop regional medical tourism

17 June 2019 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
German Development Bank supports Georgia’s energy sector reforms
Finance 10:55
Georgia preparing for tourism award ceremony
Tourism 15 June 14:40
Volume of money transfers to Georgia increases
Finance 15 June 12:48
Georgia opens bay leaf processing plant
Finance 15 June 10:05
Georgian olive oil can make splash in world markets
Georgia 14 June 20:10
International wine fair kicks off in Tbilisi
Georgia 14 June 17:55
Latest
Kazakhstan sees decrease of car accidents
Economy 13:15
Iran increases production of sweets, chocolate
Business 13:13
Boeing says engine issues the key factor to be resolved on 777X
Other News 13:03
Azerbaijani citizens buying more real estate in Turkey
Turkey 13:02
Gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field reaches Greek border
Business 12:38
Iran’s gas production, exports, imports figures for last month revealed
Business 12:13
Silkworm cocoon harvesting continues in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 12:07
Turkmenistan implements projects in raw materials processing
Economy 12:06
Huawei CEO expects sales to drop to $100 billion in 2019, 2020
Other News 11:55