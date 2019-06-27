Georgian minister talks co-op with Kazakhstan's Air Astana president

27 June 2019 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava met with President of the Kazakhstan's Air Astana Peter Foster, Trend reports with reference to newsgeorgia.ge.

The sides discussed the current situation on the civil aviation market of Georgia and plans for cooperation.

The sides noted that Air Astana is successfully operating in the Georgian market and makes a great contribution in terms of increasing tourist flows from Kazakhstan.

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Akaki Sagirashvili and director of the Georgia Airports Association (GAA) Georgi Chogovadze also took part in the meeting.

