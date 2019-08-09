Tourists may enter Azerbaijan’s Sheki Khans’ Palace after restoration work

9 August 2019 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Presently, local and foreign tourists may enter the territory of the Sheki Khans’ Palace in the Yukhary Bash State Historical and Architectural Reserve under the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, the agency told Trend.

A branch of the old tree (dated 1530) with a diameter of about 50 centimeters fell on the territory of the palace on July 14 as a result of bad weather. The entrance to the territory was temporarily closed.

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency is pleased to see local and foreign tourists here again and invites them to visit the Sheki Khans’ Palace.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan's project in TOP-5 refining, petrochemical projects in Caspian Sea, Central Asia
Oil&Gas 12:03
TANAP project receives Green World Awards 2019
Oil&Gas 12:01
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Singapore
Politics 11:03
TAP completes excavation work for microtunnel in Italy
Oil&Gas 10:41
Number of incoming tourists up in Azerbaijan in July
Society 10:26
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 10:19
Latest
Over 250,000 US tourists visit Turkey in 1H2019
Turkey 13:41
Expert: Uncertainty in oil market to remain till late 2019
Oil&Gas 13:40
Smuggling of home appliances to Iran rises
Economy 13:19
Overhaul of ASCO's Mardakan vessel completed (PHOTO)
Economy 13:18
Uzbekistan to bring localization level of agriculture machinery to 60%
Economy 12:58
JPMorgan Chase Bank to allocate loan to Uzbekistan for investment project
Economy 12:56
German trade surplus shrinks as import growth powers ahead
Other News 12:55
Russia builds high-speed passenger ship for Turkmenistan
Economy 12:51
OPEC oil production fell by 2 mb/d
Oil&Gas 12:49