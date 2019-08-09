Tourists may enter Azerbaijan’s Sheki Khans’ Palace after restoration work

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Presently, local and foreign tourists may enter the territory of the Sheki Khans’ Palace in the Yukhary Bash State Historical and Architectural Reserve under the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, the agency told Trend.

A branch of the old tree (dated 1530) with a diameter of about 50 centimeters fell on the territory of the palace on July 14 as a result of bad weather. The entrance to the territory was temporarily closed.

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency is pleased to see local and foreign tourists here again and invites them to visit the Sheki Khans’ Palace.

