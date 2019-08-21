Irish low-cost airline Ryanair enters Georgian market

21 August 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products increases by 2.8% in Georgia
Economy 12:22
Export Price Index increases by 4.1% in Georgia
Economy 11:22
Import Price Index increases by 2.6% in Georgia
Economy 11:15
Georgia Capital PLC announces acquisition of Alaverdi company shares
Economy 10:19
Turkey exports 4,616 tons of cables and wires to Georgia
Economy 20 August 21:37
Georgian Industrial Product Price Index increases by 3.2%
Economy 20 August 19:14
Latest
Azerbaijani NBCO reduces its total capital by nearly 40%
Finance 13:32
Farewell ceremony for pilot of Azerbaijani crashed MiG-29 aircraft underway (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 13:30
Uzbekistan becomes leader in importing cars from Russia
Economy 13:27
Azerbaijan's multifaith harmony highlighted at Los Angeles synagogue (PHOTO)
Politics 13:24
Azerbaijan, Russia study development of joint tourism projects
Economy 13:23
Kazakhstan bans export of timber
Economy 13:14
SCO heads of government to meet in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:12
Modernization of Dede Gorgud drilling rig expected to be completed by late October
Oil&Gas 13:05
Mutual trade between Kazakhstan, Germany exceeds $5B
Economy 12:47