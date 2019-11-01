Flights Tbilisi-Delhi-Tbilisi to be launched in Georgia from March 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Regular flights will be launched between Georgia and India in early March 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian Civil Aviation Agency.

The flights on the Tbilisi-Delhi-Tbilisi route will be carried out every day starting March 5, 2020 by to the Indian low-cost air company IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Limited) which has entered the Georgian aviation market, .

During winter navigation season of 2020 (from March 5 until March 28) the airline will operate flights daily, seven times a week.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency of Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development granted IndiGo Company with the permit to carry out regular flights on October 30.

The flights will be carried out with Airbus A320 and A321 planes.

Currently, there is no direct regular air transportation between Georgia and India, the agreement on which was signed on April 11 of 2018.

IndiGo is an Indian low-cost airline headquartered in Gurgaon city of India. It is the largest airline in India by the number of passengers and fleet size, with a 48.2 percent domestic market share as of September 2019.

It is also the largest Asian low-cost carrier in terms of jet fleet size and seventh largest carrier in Asia with over 46 million passengers carried in 2017.

The airline operates flights to 82 destinations including 60 domestic and 22 international flights. It has its primary hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

