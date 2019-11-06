Direct flights between UAE, Georgia be launched in March

6 November 2019 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Airways is launching flights from Georgian capital Tbilisi to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, starting March 2020, Trend reports citing the press service of the Tbilisi International Airport.

Flights will be carried out every day by Airbus 321 type aircraft.

Currently, there are no regular direct flights from Tbilisi to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways was launched in 2003. As of today, it is the second largest airline in the UAE and it offers flights to 400 different destinations.

Since 2013, Etihad Airways has been carrying out cargo transportation at the Tbilisi Airport.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and the UAE were established on October 20, 1992.

Tbilisi International Airport is the main airport of Georgia. It is located 17 kilometers southeast of the capital. The airport serves up to three million passengers a year, and this figure is constantly growing.

