First flight of Ryanair airline arrives in Georgia's Kutaisi

8 November 2019 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The low-cost Irish company Ryanair began to operate, in addition to Tbilisi, direct flights to Kutaisi, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

On November 7, first Ryanair plane arrived to Kutaisi from Marseille.

On this occasion, a solemn reception was held at the Kutaisi airport. In the arrivals hall, the flight passengers from Marseille were greeted and presented souvenirs by Director of the Georgian Airports Association Georgi Chogovadze.

From November 9, Ryanair begins to fly from Kutaisi Airport to another direction - Bologna. Ryanair will operate flights from Kutaisi to Marseille and Bologna twice a week.

From April 2020, Ryanair will add flights from Tbilisi to Cologne scheduled for two times a week. Later, the airline plans to launch a flight from Tbilisi to Milan to be operated four times a week.

“Ryanair in Georgia means more affordable flights. With the advent of this company, a new stage begins in the tourism sector of Georgia. This will enable more tourists to come to Georgia, and more of our compatriots to travel to Europe,” said Chogovadze.

The Ministry of Economy of Georgia and the Georgian Airport Association negotiated with Ryanair for almost 10 years. On August 21, 2019, the parties signed a cooperation agreement.

The Irish airline Ryanair is the largest low cost airline in Europe. Ryanair is headquartered in Swords, Dublin, Ireland, with its primary operational bases at Dublin and London Stansted airports. It was founded in 1984 by Irish millionaires Tony Ryan, Chris Ryan and Liam Lonergan.

Ryanair serves over 1,600 destinations between 180 airports.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China's Xinle Electrical Appliance Company intends to start business in Georgia
Business 16:11
Georgian hotel to be put on auction
Tenders 15:05
EBRD publishes growth forecasts for Georgia
Finance 13:57
Georgian mountain villages connected to internet under EU4Digital initiative
ICT 13:53
Turkish airline stops flights to Georgia
Tourism 12:27
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of industrial oil receipt from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:21
Latest
Labor Ministry: Azerbaijan plans to allocate 6,725 jobs for foreigners in 2020
Business 17:49
Revenues from State Customs Committee exceed 3.6B manat in Azerbaijan as of Nov.1
Finance 17:38
Iran's tech and engineering companies affected by sanctions
Business 17:36
Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't
Business 17:28
Statements by Armenian FM on Karabakh conflict lack elementary logic - MFA
Politics 17:24
Iran downs drone over southern port city
Politics 17:18
Uzbekistan to take measures to actively develop entrepreneurship
Business 17:16
Uzbekistan to launch new metallurgical plant in May of 2020
Business 17:06
Uzbekistan receives gas carries to deliver LNG to population
Oil&Gas 17:02