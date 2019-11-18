Travel + Leisure recognizes Uzbekistan as best cultural, historical destination

18 November 2019 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan won the annual India’s Best Awards-2019 tourist prize in the nomination "The best tourist destinations of cultural and historical heritage" according to the largest international magazine Travel + Leisure, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s State Tourism Committee.

Uzbek delegation attended the award ceremony in Delhi. The event was organized by the founder of the award - the Indian office of the leading international travel magazine Travel + Leisure. Prizes were awarded to foreign countries and states of India in 50 nominations, including Best Family Travel, Best Honeymoon Destination, Best Wedding Destination, Best Resort Hotel and others.

The winners were named by online voting of readers of the magazine and its subscribers on social networks.

In 2020, special information projects on the tourist potential of Uzbekistan will be implemented.

Travel + Leisure Magazine is published monthly in the USA, Australia, China, Europe, Southeast Asia and other countries of the world and is owned by Meredith Corporation.

Travel + Leisure is a travel monthly magazine based in New York City, New York. It has 4.8 million readers, according to its corporate media kit and The magazine specializes in leisure travel and often features articles written by novelists, poets, artists, designers and non-travel journalists. It is known for its travel photography and covers featuring models lounging in upscale environments.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President of Russia's Tatarstan to visit Uzbekistan
Business 15:11
Epsilon continues to manufacture pipelines for Uzbekistan's oil, gas sector
Oil&Gas 14:23
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan agree on agriculture field roadmap co-op for 2019-2024
Business 13:20
Unemployment benefits more than double in Uzbekistan
Business 13:07
Russian corporation to create agrologistic complex in Uzbekistan
Business 12:04
Epsilon, Uzbekneftegaz to build 4 km of gas pipeline per day
Oil&Gas 11:34
Latest
Fewer protests related to increase in gasoline prices in Iran
Iran 15:29
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 15:23
Russian expert forecasts oil production in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:21
Tbilisi mayor: early elections not to be held in Georgia
Georgia 15:16
President of Russia's Tatarstan to visit Uzbekistan
Business 15:11
GCF talks environmental concerns related to solar park creation in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 15:11
Japanese corporation building gas turbine power plant in Turkmenistan
Business 14:56
Iran, Georgia intend to expand cooperation in transport and energy spheres
Business 14:54
Georgia and UK have potential for deepening economic relations
Business 14:53