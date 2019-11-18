Travel + Leisure recognizes Uzbekistan as best cultural, historical destination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan won the annual India’s Best Awards-2019 tourist prize in the nomination "The best tourist destinations of cultural and historical heritage" according to the largest international magazine Travel + Leisure, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s State Tourism Committee.

Uzbek delegation attended the award ceremony in Delhi. The event was organized by the founder of the award - the Indian office of the leading international travel magazine Travel + Leisure. Prizes were awarded to foreign countries and states of India in 50 nominations, including Best Family Travel, Best Honeymoon Destination, Best Wedding Destination, Best Resort Hotel and others.

The winners were named by online voting of readers of the magazine and its subscribers on social networks.

In 2020, special information projects on the tourist potential of Uzbekistan will be implemented.

Travel + Leisure Magazine is published monthly in the USA, Australia, China, Europe, Southeast Asia and other countries of the world and is owned by Meredith Corporation.

Travel + Leisure is a travel monthly magazine based in New York City, New York. It has 4.8 million readers, according to its corporate media kit and The magazine specializes in leisure travel and often features articles written by novelists, poets, artists, designers and non-travel journalists. It is known for its travel photography and covers featuring models lounging in upscale environments.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news