BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Active work on applying new mechanisms for subsidizing tourism industry is carried out with relevant government agencies in Azerbaijan, Chief of Staff at Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Kanan Gasimov said at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit, Trend reports.

Gasimov noted the introduction of new subsidizing mechanisms will begin in the first half of 2020.

