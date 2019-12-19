Agro Procurement & Supply OJSC talks on agritourism in Azerbaijan

19 December 2019 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Tourists from Asian and European countries are most interested in agritourism, said Leyla Mammadova, chairperson of the board of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry, told Trend Dec. 19.

Mammadova noted that it became possible to see Europeans tourists in Azerbaijani districts in past years.

“Statistics show that Arab tourists didn’t participate in the trips we organized,” the chairperson added. “According to our observations, Arab tourists prefer to stay in hotels of the northern region. Europeans, even 15 years ago, when tourism wasn’t so developed, used to choose Lahij village of Ismayilli district. In general, European and Asian tourists like to experience nature. Therefore, such tourists are very interested in agritourism.”

Mammadova added that recently, Indian citizens have begun to choose this type of tourism more often.

“Their number isn’t big, but we hope that it will increase in the future,” said the chairperson.

