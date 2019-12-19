Growth in number of arrivals from India to Azerbaijan exceeds 75%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

In November of 2019, the number of foreign citizens traveling to Azerbaijan compared with the same month of 2018, increased by 13.3 percent and reached 241,000 people, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB).

This year, the growth in the number of tourists to Azerbaijan is twice more compared to the November 2018.

Among the number of arrivals the highest belongs to Russian (69,000) and Georgian (68,000) tourists. The citizens of these two countries accounted for more than a half of arrivals (56.7 percent).

The highest growth rates in percentage are observed for arrivals from Iran (33.5 percent), and also from Southern (40.1 percent) and Central Asia (35.5 percent).

Among the Southern Asian countries, perceptible growth is observed in case with India (76.3 percent). The number of arrivals from Turkey and Near East increased by 3.4 percent and 2,000 people accordingly, amounting to 27,000 and 17,000 people.

