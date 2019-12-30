Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Turkey increases

30 December 2019 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Some 61,950 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey in November 2019, which is 4.7 percent more compared to November 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

“The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 2.8 percent," the ministry said.

From January through November 2019, 842,057 tourists from Azerbaijan visited Turkey, which is 4.8 percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

The share of Azerbaijani citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey from January through November 2019 amounted to 1.9 percent.

---

