Number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan increased In January 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of foreign citizens who arrived in Azerbaijan in January 2020 increased by 35,000 people or 18.1 percent compared to January 2019, reaching 226,000 people, Trend reports referring to the country’s State Tourism Agency on Feb. 12.

The largest increase was observed among visitors from Russia and Georgia. The number of citizens who arrived from Russia increased by 20.5 percent, amounting to 68,000 people, and from Georgia – by 8,000 people or 14.6 percent, amounting to 64,000 people.

According to the agency, the number of citizens arriving from the Middle East and Turkey amounted to 24,000 people, which is an increase of 20.8 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively. Among the Arab countries, Saudi Arabia is leading; the growth in the number of visitors from this country was 321.5 percent or 5,000 people and Kuwait - 73.7 percent or 1,700 people.

In January 2020, the number of people coming from Iran increased by 3,000, or 26.5 percent, amounting to 13,000 people compared to January 2019.

In the meantime, the number of visitors from South and Central Asia increased by 43 and 18.4 percent, respectively, amounting to 8,000 people, the agency said.

As in previous months, there were many guests from India; their number by 80.2 percent, amounting to 5,000 people. The number of guests who arrived from Pakistan increased by 15.6 percent, reaching 3,000 people.

The total number of guests coming from China, India, Russia, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, where there are representative offices of Azerbaijan, reached 87,000 people, showing an increase of 18.5 percent.