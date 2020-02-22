Kazakhstan prohibits tours to coronavirus-exposed countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended activities of tourism companies on organizing tours to countries where coronavirus was detected, Head of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty city Department for the Goods and Services Quality and Safety Supervision Aizat Moldagasimova said, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Moldagasimova said that currently coronavirus has been detected in 26 countries worldwide excluding China.

In this regard she said especial attention should be given to preventive measures.

“In order to prevent coronavirus spreading in Kazakhstan’s Almaty enhanced control of all arriving people from risk countries is being implemented. Taking into consideration the period of increased influenza cases, as well as increase coronavirus cases in a number of foreign countries, Almaty citizens are advised to take personal preventive measures and avoid crowded areas” she said.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 2,360 people have died and over 77,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

