Azerbaijan changing rules of tourist, electronic visas issuance (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan introduces amendment to Law on Tourism related to the rules for issuing tourist and electronic visas, Trend reports on March 16.

The new draft stipulates that the application for the issuance of a single or multiple-entry electronic visa is considered during no later than within three days, in case of the application for the fast receipt of a single-entry electronic visa, it is considered at the latest within 3 hours, and in the case of applying for a single-use electronic visa at international airports of Azerbaijan - in real time.

In the absence of grounds for refusal, a visa is issued in the manner established by the relevant executive body.