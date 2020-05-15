Georgia, Israel discuss restoration of tourist routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Head of Georgian National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili held a video conference with the Israel Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the creation of a safe corridor between the countries and future cooperation.

Ambassador of Georgia to Israel Lasha Zhvania also took part in the video conference.

It was noted that Israel is an important tourist destination for Georgia.

“The cooperation between Georgia and Israel in the field of tourism is very important. Our private sector has been active in the Israeli tourism market. We are grateful for the positive assessment Georgia has earned as a safe tourist destination. As can be seen from the work process, Israel is expected to be one of the first countries from where we will start accepting travelers from July,” said Kvrivishvili.

According to Zhvania, Israel plans to restore tourist routes with eight countries, and Georgia will be one of the first.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the Georgian government's anti-crisis plan to reopen tourism, the opening of air traffic is scheduled for July 1.

The air traffic will be restored gradually. However, before that, the aviation authorities and airports will have to carry out certain work. More specifically, it is necessary and mandatory to introduce safety standards, both at border checkpoints and at the airports.

