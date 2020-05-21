Georgia, Hungary discuss tourism opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Georgian Minister of Economics and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava discussed economic cooperation with Ambassador of Hungary to Georgia Victoria Horvath, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was also attended by deputy ministers Gennadi Arveladze and Irakli Nadareishvili, as well as the head of the National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili.

Particular attention was paid to the restoration of direct air links between the two countries, as well as to cooperation in the implementation of safe standards in the field of tourism and the creation of a bilateral green corridor.

At the meeting, Turnava informed the Hungarian ambassador about Georgia’s successful efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hungarian ambassador expressed interest in the steps taken by Georgia to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the field of tourism, and hope that tourist flows between Georgia and Hungary would be restored soon.

“Georgia is coping well with the problems of the coronavirus pandemic. We positively evaluate the initiatives of the Government of Georgia. We will be one of the first countries to send business and tourists to Georgia,” said the Hungarian ambassador.

The participants also discussed the issue of concluding an agreement on investment and mutual defense between the two countries, which will contribute to bilateral economic cooperation.

