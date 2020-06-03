Ambassadors of EU member states interested in reopening tourism sector in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava has held a video conference with the ambassadors from the European Union (EU) member states, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

As reported, the conference was initiated by the Ambassador of the EU to Georgia Carl Harzell.

The video conference was attended by 20 ambassadors of the EU member states and as well as Deputies Economy Minister Ekaterine Mikabidze and Genadi Arveladze.

Turnava provided detailed information about government's anti-crisis plan and governmental strategy related to investment policies which aim to attract global companies to the country.

The minister emphasized Georgia's willingness to receive international travelers and ensure their safe stay in the country.

The ambassadors expressed interest in Georgia's reopening the tourism sector, the report said.

"We have shared our expectations, and our readiness to host tourists from the EU starting from 1 July in accordance with all necessary precaution measures," stated Turnava.

It was also noted that the ambassadors were interested in Georgia's plans to renew the investment policy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356