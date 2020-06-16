Jordan takes measures to restore tourism amid coronavirus

Jordan on Monday took several measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the tourism sector, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the new decisions, sales tax on the tourism sector was reduced from 16 percent to 8 percent, and the government allocated 150 million dinars (around 210 million U.S. dollars) as financing programs to help the tourism establishments.

As part of the financing program, loans at low-interest rates will be extended to establishments working in the tourism sector, Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Majd Shwiekeh said in a press conference on Monday.

"The tourism sector is one of the most important sectors for our economy, and it was negatively affected by the health crisis," she said, adding that Jordan would rely on promoting domestic tourism at this stage until the airport is reopened.

Also on Monday, the government reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 979.

China has supported Jordan's fight against the pandemic.

On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.