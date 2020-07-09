Georgia launching new state program to promote domestic tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

The government of Georgia is launching a new state program "Travel for Georgia" to promote domestic tourism, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at the government meeting on July 9.

Gakharia called on the public to get actively involved in the program.

"Because of the pandemic, we have the opportunity to rediscover our country and become the best guides for foreign visitors when international tourism fully reopens. Therefore, we must actively use this time, we must help tourism and do our best to mitigate the problems caused by the crisis in our tourist regions," Gakharia said.

The domestic tourism resumed in Georgia on June 15.

International tourism is resuming step by step in the country. On July 8, the government announced Georgia would be opening its borders unconditionally for Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. All five countries have also opened their borders for Georgian citizens.

In addition, Georgia is on a list of countries whose citizens can enter the European Union from July 1.

