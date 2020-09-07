Project to build housing units for MPs in Iran continues

TEHRAN, Iran, Sept.7

Trend:

The construction project envisaging housing units for the members of Iran's parliament continues, as the progress has reached 84 percent, said Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mohammad Jafar Alizadeh, Trend reports via ILNA.

"The project will be inaugurated by its contractor and the government in the current Iranian year (started March 20,2020) and the project would be fully completed and delivered in of July 2021," Alizadeh said.

"So far the cost of the construction was $37 million and it has been predicted that it would cost an extra $37 million to finish the project," he said.

"The contracting organization responsible for construction of public and official buildings also plans to expand the eastern wing of the Shrine of Masumeh located in Qom city, alongside construction of housing units for MP's," he said.

"So far a $46-million credit has been assigned for the construction, but there is a need for extra $16 million to wrap it all up in time," he said.