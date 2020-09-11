Iran participates in China tourism industry exhibition

The 2020 – China International Tourism Industry Expo (CITIE) opened in the city of GuangDong with Iran's participation, Trend reports citing İRNA.

According to Iran's consular office in GuangDong, over 1000 companies from 40 world countries including those from the region are taking part in the three-day event which covers a span of thirty thousand square meters.

The exhibition is one of the most significant tourism event in China.

Iran's pavilion in the exhibition is showcasing example of the diverse and beautiful handicrafts of the country and offers highlights of its tourism to visitors.

China is one of world's most important patrons of tourism. In 2019, close to 150 million Chinese nationals headed to tourism destinations outside the country with the government expecting the figure to amount to 178 million in 2022 if the situation in world returns to normal once the CIVID19 pandemic is defeated.

Iran became a destination for Chinese tourists in 2011. Since last year, Iran removed visa requirements for Chinese tourists arriving in the country.

However, spread of coronavirus impedded the smooth exchange of tourists between Iran and China in 2019, causing a drastic decline in tourism industry between the two nations due to closure of borders.

The exhibition is held after China declared the country clean of the deadly virus.