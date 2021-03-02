Azerbaijani Association of Travel Agencies and Association of Travel Bloggers sign agreement of understanding (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The role of bloggers in revealing the tourism potential of the Azerbaijani districts is highly appreciated, Chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Rufat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at a working meeting held to expand mutual cooperation and resume domestic tourism in the post-pandemic period, Trend reports on March 2.

“The joint work of travel companies and bloggers can lead to the positive changes in the development and promotion of tourism in the country, as well as help in the creation of new products and routes in this sphere,” chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies added.

The views on the directions of tourism existing in Baku and the districts, the popularization of tourism products, mutual cooperation with public associations and organizing of high-quality tourism activity were exchanged during the meeting.

While speaking at the meeting, chairman of the Association of Travel Bloggers of Azerbaijan Azer Gharib said that local bloggers and other tourism facilities have not been operating for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic, which caused great damage to the global tourism sector.

Gharib stressed that the Association of Travel Bloggers is interested in the resumption of tourism in the country and in cooperation with the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan, adding that the resumption of the work of bloggers is important in terms of promoting domestic tourism.

An Agreement of Understanding and Mutual Cooperation was signed during the meeting between the Association of Travel Agencies and the Association of Travel Bloggers of Azerbaijan.