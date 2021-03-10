Research to be carried out on tourism industry challenges
The parliamentary Branch Economy and Economic Policy Committee held a meeting with representatives of the private sector of tourism industry, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
Mariam Kvrivishvili, a member of the Committee said that a research will be carried out on challenges of the tourism industry and a special draft-project will be elaborated.
“The research will help the executive authorities to adequately assess the facing challenges to adapt the future action plan on time and with joint forces,” Mariam Kvrivishvili said.
Latest
Azerbaijani FM post-conflict security situation in region with Chairman of Turkish Foreign Relations Commission
Azerbaijani state commission for assessment and elimination of damage caused as result of Armenia's aggression holds meeting (PHOTO)
There will be a lot of opportunities for Hungarian companies to work together with us on liberated areas - President Aliyev