Research to be carried out on tourism industry challenges

The parliamentary Branch Economy and Economic Policy Committee held a meeting with representatives of the private sector of tourism industry, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Mariam Kvrivishvili, a member of the Committee said that a research will be carried out on challenges of the tourism industry and a special draft-project will be elaborated.

“The research will help the executive authorities to adequately assess the facing challenges to adapt the future action plan on time and with joint forces,” Mariam Kvrivishvili said.