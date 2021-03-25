Tourist guest house to be built for hikers between Georgia's Kobuleti, Shuakhevi cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25

Georgia's Adjara Tourism Product Development Agency plans to set up a small tourist guest house for 15 people on the hiking route connecting Kobuleti and Shuakhevi cities, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Reportedly, the guest house will be ready to accommodate guests by the end of summer 2021.

Along with kitchen, bathroom, the guest house will have wooden tables and chairs, wall-mounted cabinets and wooden bunk beds, considering local climatic conditions and terrain.

On the tourist trail, where the guest house will be built, will be arranged, travelers will be able to see the beautiful Kintrishi National Park, Varjanauli, and Tskhemvana arched bridges built in the XII century, Khinotsminda Monastery, Tbikeli Lake, etc.

