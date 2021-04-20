Azerbaijan names number of foreign visitors in 1Q2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.20

Trend:

Some 117,200 foreigners and stateless persons from 128 countries visited Azerbaijan in the first 3 months of 2021, which shows a year-on-year decrease by 4.4 times, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service

Most of the visitors came to Azerbaijan with non-tourist purpose. Some 33 percent of the total number were citizens of Russia, 27.9 percent - of Turkey, 16.2 percent - of Iran, 10.6 percent - of Georgia, 2.4 percent - of Ukraine, 1.1 percent – of the UK, 1 percent - of Belarus, 0.7 percent – of Kazakhstan and Belarus.

Besides, 0.6 percent of the total number of visitors fell on citizens of Pakistan, 0.5 percent – of Germany and Italy, while 4.8 percent were citizens of other countries.

Among the arriving persons, 93.4 percent were men, and 6.6 percent were women.

From January through March of this year, the number of people who came to Azerbaijan from Georgia decreased by 11.9 times, Turkmenistan - 8.9 times, Kazakhstan - 7.7 times, Uzbekistan - 5.2 times, Russia - 4.1 times, Ukraine - 3.7 times, the UK - 3.6 times, Belarus - 2.1 times, Turkey - 1.9 times and from Iran - 1.6 times compared to 1Q2020.

The number of visitors from the Persian Gulf countries decreased 3.5 times, amounting to 19,400 people, from the CIS countries - decreased 4.2 times, amounting to 45,600 people, from the EU countries - 3.5 times, amounting to 4,300 people year on year.

Some 70.9 percent of the foreigners and stateless persons came to Azerbaijan by railway and road transport, while 25.8 percent and 3.3 percent - by air and sea transport, respectively.