Tourism Administration in Georgia offers tour operators vaccination boosting package

The National Tourism Administration prepared a vaccination stimulus package for tour operators, accommodation and catering facilities, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Tour operators with 80 per cent of fully vaccinated employees will get a 50% discount for participation in the international tourism fairs scheduled for 2021-2022, against a 30% discount for the companies with 60 per cent of immunized personnel.

The National Tourism Administration will prioritize companies with 60 per cent of fully vaccinated staff for procurement of transportation, catering and accommodation services for the international and domestic tourism promotion in 2021-2022.

In addition, a fully vaccinated guide will have free access to public services, museums, protected areas, and ski lifts for a certain period.

According to the Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili, the tourism sector is one of the priority branches of the economy. Its quick restoration and strengthening is a government’s target, while immunization plays the most significant role in tourism recovery.