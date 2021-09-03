Karabakh to open for tourists in near future - Azerbaijan's Tourism Bureau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Trend:

Tourists will be able to visit Karabakh, which has historical, natural, and cultural resources, in the near future, Florian Sengtschmid, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, said, speaking at the session on ‘Restoration of Southeast, West and South Asia as tourist destinations’ topic of the PATA Travel Mart 2021 international tourism exhibition, Trend reports.

Sengtschmid voiced proposals on ecotourism, spoke about the measures taken to ensure the health and safety of tourists, development of digital platforms, as well as the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

The CEO noted that thanks to the opening of air transport ties with more than 29 countries and the successful vaccination process [against COVID-19], the tourism industry is gradually recovering in Azerbaijan.

Visitors to the virtual exhibition, annually organized by the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association, got acquainted with the tourist monuments of Azerbaijan included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, items of cultural heritage, health and recreational opportunities, national cuisine, as well as winemaking traditions and modern wineries.

At the meetings of the B2B format (from business to business), which were held within the exhibition, the possibilities of cooperation were discussed.

As part of the event, along with tourism proposals for the Asia-Pacific region, an exchange of views took place on the work that is being carried out during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in connection with the steps necessary to restore the tourism industry at the global level.

The PATA Travel Mart 2021 exhibition opened on September 2 and will last until September 5.