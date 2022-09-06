World Bank to assist in development of tourism area in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The World Bank (WB) is ready to share its experience in the development of regional tourism and attract investments in this area, Trend reports via State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

This was stated at the meeting between Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael.

Naghiyev emphasized the attention paid by the state to the state to development of tourism in Azerbaijan and informed about current projects, being implemented in this area.

Speaking about the reconstruction and restoration work is carried out in the nature reserves subordinate to the tourism agency, including projects aimed at reviving tourism in Karabakh, he stressed the importance of using international experience in this area.

At the meeting, the importance of achieving sustainable development in the projects implemented by the tourism agency, the main purpose of which is to support the development of tourism-oriented entrepreneurship with the preservation of cultural heritage, as well as improving the welfare of the population was also underlined.

Michael informed about the projects for the preservation of historical and cultural heritage implemented with the support of the World Bank in Baku and Shaki.

"The World Bank is ready to share its experience in such areas as tourism education, development of regional tourism, management of tourist destinations, attracting investment to the tourism, and so on," she said.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on projects and programs that are planned to be implemented in accordance with the 'Strategy of social and economic development of Azerbaijan Republic for 2022-2026' in the direction of increasing the share of tourism in GDP as one of the important sectors of the economy.

Issues of organizing the legal and institutional framework in order to create an attractive environment for tourism business, as well as providing expert support from the World Bank in terms of preparing diagnostic research documents in the field of tourism in Azerbaijan and applying international experience were discussed.