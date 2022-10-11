Iran safe for commercial and tourism travels - FM Spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, October 11. Iran is a safe country for commercial and tourism travels for any foreign nationalities, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Speaking during a weekly press conference Kanaani noted that in special situations it is expected that people who visit Iran for tourism or commercial purposes must comply with Iran’s rules and regulations.

His remarks came amid the ongoing protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.