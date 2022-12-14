Azerbaijan, Japan sign memorandum of understanding in field of tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency.

The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Agency Fuad Nagiyev and the Chairman of the Japan Tourism Agency Koichi Wada.

The document was signed during the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Japan with the aim of developing mutual tourist ties.

The memorandum of understanding emphasizes the importance of strengthening friendly ties between the citizens of the two countries, as well as expanding ties between tourism organizations.

In addition, the document envisages the exchange of experience in the preparation of promotional materials in the field of tourism, strengthening communication between experts, mutual participation in international tourism exhibitions, and cooperation within the framework of the World Tourism Organization.

At the meeting, Fuad Nagiyev said that the purpose of the visit is to lay the foundation for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan in the field of tourism. According to him, the memorandum will make a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani-Japanese tourist ties. Nagiyev also noted the wide tourist potential of Azerbaijan to attract Japanese tourists to our country.