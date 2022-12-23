Azerbaijan, Türkiye to create joint tourist routes (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The second meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Tourism Commission was held on December 23, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the current state of bilateral tourism relations, issues of management, regulation, promotion, education and training of tourism, marketing, communications and tourism products, development of a program of joint activities for the next period and other issues were discussed.

The meeting of the commission was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Azada Huseynova and Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye Nadir Alpaslan.

Speaking at the meeting, Huseynova informed about the current state of bilateral tourism relations, the work done, statistical indicators and an action plan in the field of inbound and outbound tourism.

Noting the importance of developing a program of joint actions for the next period, the agency’s representative said that the inclusion in this program of expanding opportunities for cooperation between associations specializing in tourism will contribute to the development of tourism ties between the two countries.

Alpaslan pointed out that successful cooperation relations were established between the two countries in all areas, stressing great opportunities for developing ties in the field of tourism.

In his speech, he emphasized the importance of the exchange of experience, interaction and joint propaganda work in this direction.

During the discussions, it was noted that the launch of a double diploma program between the Azerbaijan University of Tourism and Management and Turkish universities (Sakarya University and Eskisehir Osmangazi University), as well as programs for advanced and vocational training in the field of tourism, will have a positive impact on cooperation in the field of tourism education.

The meeting participants touched upon such topics as standardization and certification in connection with the organization of quality tourism, studying the possibilities of cooperation in order to promote tourism and recreational complexes, exchange of experience in the field of creating tourist and recreational zones and infrastructure projects, as well as investment projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The speakers also mentioned the issues of holding joint presentations on international platforms and creating joint tourist routes.